Search resumes for missing 3-year-old boy in Fukui
Japan Today -- Dec 12
About 100 police and firefighters resumed their search Monday morning for a three-year-old boy who has been missing in Echizen, Fukui Prefecture, since Saturday.

The boy, Ren Tanaka, is approximately 100 cm tall, of thin build, and was wearing a green hooded jumper at the time of his disappearance, Fuji TV reported.

Ren was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Saturday when his father, Ryoji, left him in the car in the parking lot of his office building. He was away from the car for about 10 minutes. When he came back, his son was gone.

Tanaka told police his son had been sitting in the front passenger seat with his seat belt fastened, but that he did not lock the car doors.

The area where the boy went missing is located near a river, and due to rain on Saturday, the water level had risen. Although nobody has reported seeing the boy and surrounding street security cameras show no footage of Ren's whereabouts, he may have gotten out of the car and walked to the river where he fell in.

Police have also not ruled out the possibility that someone may have taken the boy from the car.

父親が車から離れたわずか10分ほどの間に姿が見えなくなった。福井県越前市で、9日から3歳の男の子の行方が分からなくなっている。　3歳の男の子が行方不明となって、すでに2日が経過。越前市では180人態勢で捜索が続いていた。9日、父・了士さんと車に乗っていた田中蓮ちゃん。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
Dec 12
Strong winds, snow forecast for Sea of Japan coast
Severe weather conditions are expected to continue in northern and western Japan through Wednesday. (NHK)
Dec 12
Dec 12
Husband of Japanese abductee dies
The American husband of a former Japanese abductee has died at the age of 77. (NHK)
Dec 11
Obayashi vice president called in for questioning over suspected maglev project bid-rigging
Prosecutors investigating Obayashi Corp. suspect the major construction firm rigged a bid for the building of a maglev train station emergency exit, with one of the company's vice presidents brought in voluntarily for questioning about the matter, sources close to the case said Sunday. (Japan Times)
Dec 10
Kanagawa man, 38, abducted school girl from Aomori with motorcycle
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 38-year-old man from Hiratsuka City for allegedly abducting a middle school student in Aomori Prefecture and confining her at his residence for two months, reports Jiji Press (Dec. 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 10
Tokyo cops nab man suspected in 100 purse-snatching cases
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected in 100 purse-snatching incidents over the past few moths in the northern part of the capital, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 10
Tokyo cops use saws to raid office of extremist group over harboring fugitive
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday raided an office of extremist group Chukaku-ha in Edogawa Ward over harboring a wanted activist, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 10
Police arrest 3 N Korean fishing boat crew for theft
Police in Hokkaido said Saturday they had arrested three of the crew members of a North Korean fishing boat on suspicion of plundering a remote fishing hut. (Japan Today)
Dec 10
Dec 10
Rakuten to launch drone traffic management service
Online retail giant Rakuten wants to help drones navigate safely at a low altitude in Japan, with an eye on future autonomous delivery service. (NHK)