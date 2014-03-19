About 100 police and firefighters resumed their search Monday morning for a three-year-old boy who has been missing in Echizen, Fukui Prefecture, since Saturday.
The boy, Ren Tanaka, is approximately 100 cm tall, of thin build, and was wearing a green hooded jumper at the time of his disappearance, Fuji TV reported.
Ren was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Saturday when his father, Ryoji, left him in the car in the parking lot of his office building. He was away from the car for about 10 minutes. When he came back, his son was gone.
Tanaka told police his son had been sitting in the front passenger seat with his seat belt fastened, but that he did not lock the car doors.
The area where the boy went missing is located near a river, and due to rain on Saturday, the water level had risen. Although nobody has reported seeing the boy and surrounding street security cameras show no footage of Ren's whereabouts, he may have gotten out of the car and walked to the river where he fell in.
Police have also not ruled out the possibility that someone may have taken the boy from the car.
