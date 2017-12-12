Strong winds, snow forecast for Sea of Japan coast
NHK -- Dec 12
Severe weather conditions are expected to continue in northern and western Japan through Wednesday.

Weather officials are warning of heavy snow and blizzards mainly on the Sea of Japan coast , and say transportation systems will be affected.

The Meteorological Agency said a cold air mass and a winter pressure pattern are bringing strong winds to coastal areas.

A gust of more than 100 kilometers an hour was recorded in Sakata City, Yamagata Prefecture, early Tuesday.

Strong winds and snow are expected to continue, as the winter pressure pattern intensifies.

Gusts of up to 126 kilometers per hour are expected in some parts.

Waves could reach as high as 7 meters at sea.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Dec 12
Strong winds, snow forecast for Sea of Japan coast
Severe weather conditions are expected to continue in northern and western Japan through Wednesday. (NHK)
Dec 12
Search resumes for missing 3-year-old boy in Fukui
About 100 police and firefighters resumed their search Monday morning for a three-year-old boy who has been missing in Echizen, Fukui Prefecture, since Saturday. (Japan Today)
Dec 12
Husband of Japanese abductee dies
The American husband of a former Japanese abductee has died at the age of 77. (NHK)
Dec 11
Obayashi vice president called in for questioning over suspected maglev project bid-rigging
Prosecutors investigating Obayashi Corp. suspect the major construction firm rigged a bid for the building of a maglev train station emergency exit, with one of the company's vice presidents brought in voluntarily for questioning about the matter, sources close to the case said Sunday. (Japan Times)
Dec 10
Kanagawa man, 38, abducted school girl from Aomori with motorcycle
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 38-year-old man from Hiratsuka City for allegedly abducting a middle school student in Aomori Prefecture and confining her at his residence for two months, reports Jiji Press (Dec. 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 10
Tokyo cops nab man suspected in 100 purse-snatching cases
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected in 100 purse-snatching incidents over the past few moths in the northern part of the capital, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 10
Tokyo cops use saws to raid office of extremist group over harboring fugitive
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday raided an office of extremist group Chukaku-ha in Edogawa Ward over harboring a wanted activist, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 10
Police arrest 3 N Korean fishing boat crew for theft
Police in Hokkaido said Saturday they had arrested three of the crew members of a North Korean fishing boat on suspicion of plundering a remote fishing hut. (Japan Today)
Dec 10
Top 10 ways to make relationships romantic
Romance and love are inseparable components of the most sincere and deepest feelings people can experience. (j4l.com)
Dec 10
Rakuten to launch drone traffic management service
Online retail giant Rakuten wants to help drones navigate safely at a low altitude in Japan, with an eye on future autonomous delivery service. (NHK)