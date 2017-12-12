Severe weather conditions are expected to continue in northern and western Japan through Wednesday.

Weather officials are warning of heavy snow and blizzards mainly on the Sea of Japan coast , and say transportation systems will be affected.

The Meteorological Agency said a cold air mass and a winter pressure pattern are bringing strong winds to coastal areas.

A gust of more than 100 kilometers an hour was recorded in Sakata City, Yamagata Prefecture, early Tuesday.

Strong winds and snow are expected to continue, as the winter pressure pattern intensifies.

Gusts of up to 126 kilometers per hour are expected in some parts.

Waves could reach as high as 7 meters at sea.