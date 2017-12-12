The American husband of a former Japanese abductee has died at the age of 77.
Charles Robert Jenkins deserted to North Korea in 1965 when he was stationed in South Korea with the US army.
During his time there, he married Hitomi Soga who was abducted in 1978.
Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi held talks with then North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in 2002, and the couple was later allowed to return to Japan.
They have lived on Sado Island, Niigata Prefecture since 2004.
Jenkins brought the North Korean abduction issue into the international spotlight by revealing that Thai and Romanian women believed to be kidnapped lived in North Korea as the wives of American defectors.
Jenkins attended the first international symposium held on North Korea's human rights issue in 2007 in Bangkok.
He spoke about the conditions in which the abducted Thai woman lived in North Korea.
Prosecutors investigating Obayashi Corp. suspect the major construction firm rigged a bid for the building of a maglev train station emergency exit, with one of the company's vice presidents brought in voluntarily for questioning about the matter, sources close to the case said Sunday. (Japan Times)
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 38-year-old man from Hiratsuka City for allegedly abducting a middle school student in Aomori Prefecture and confining her at his residence for two months, reports Jiji Press (Dec. 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected in 100 purse-snatching incidents over the past few moths in the northern part of the capital, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)