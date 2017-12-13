US copter window falls on Okinawa school
NHK -- Dec 13
A window from a US military helicopter has fallen onto the grounds of an elementary school in Okinawa, Japan's southern prefecture.

The CH-53 chopper was flying over Futenma Daini Elementary School in the city of Ginowan at the time of the incident on Wednesday morning.

The school is located next to US Marine Corps Futenma Air Station, where the copter is stationed.

City education board officials said there were about 50 students in the sports field at the time. They said one of them was hit on the arm by a falling object. They later confirmed that the student was not hurt.

Police say the window measures about 90 centimeters across, 85 centimeters high, and weighs about 7.7 kilograms.

It reportedly landed just 10 meters away from the children.

The US Marine Corps in Japan issued a statement admitting to the accident, which it said took place at 10:09 AM.

The statement said the incident is being taken very seriously and is under investigation.

It also offered an apology to local residents and called on them to stay away from the site for their own safety.

あわや大惨事だった。アメリカ軍のヘリコプターが飛行中に窓を落とした。その下には、体育の授業中だった小学校の児童約50人がいた。　再び事故は起きた。13日午前10時すぎ、沖縄県宜野湾市の小学校の校庭にアメリカ軍の大型ヘリの窓が落下。児童1人が軽いけがをした。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
