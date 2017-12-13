A window from a US military helicopter has fallen onto the grounds of an elementary school in Okinawa, Japan's southern prefecture.
The CH-53 chopper was flying over Futenma Daini Elementary School in the city of Ginowan at the time of the incident on Wednesday morning.
The school is located next to US Marine Corps Futenma Air Station, where the copter is stationed.
City education board officials said there were about 50 students in the sports field at the time. They said one of them was hit on the arm by a falling object. They later confirmed that the student was not hurt.
Police say the window measures about 90 centimeters across, 85 centimeters high, and weighs about 7.7 kilograms.
It reportedly landed just 10 meters away from the children.
The US Marine Corps in Japan issued a statement admitting to the accident, which it said took place at 10:09 AM.
The statement said the incident is being taken very seriously and is under investigation.
It also offered an apology to local residents and called on them to stay away from the site for their own safety.
