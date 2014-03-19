Top court backs guilty ruling for central Japan city mayor
Jiji -- Dec 14
Japan's Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling finding the mayor of Minokamo in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, guilty of receiving bribes.

The Supreme Court's Third Petty Bench, with Toshimitsu Yamasaki as presiding justice, turned down the appeal by Hiroto Fujii, the 32 year-old mayor, against the guilty ruling by Nagoya High Court in November last year.

The ruling, which overturned a lower court decision and sentenced Fujii to 18 months in prison suspended for three years and fined him 300,000 yen, will therefore be finalized, and he will lose the job under law.

Fujii, who became the youngest winner of a mayoral race in the country in June 2013, resigned following the high court judgment and was reelected in January this year to serve the rest of his first term. In May, he won his second term without a contest.

He was arrested and accused in June 2014 of accepting 300,000 yen from a facility installation company president in April the previous year, in return for helping the company's project to introduce a rainwater cleanup system to the city, when Fujii was a municipal assembly member.

受託収賄罪などに問われた岐阜県美濃加茂市の藤井市長の裁判で、最高裁は市長側の上告を棄却しました。これで藤井市長に対する有罪判決が近く確定し、市長は失職することになります。
News sources: Jiji, ANNnewsCH
