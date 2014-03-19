2.3 M. Japanese salaried workers to face income tax hikes
Jiji -- Dec 14
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, adopted on Tuesday an income tax reform plan that will bring about heavier burdens on salaried employees earning over 8.5 million yen a year.

About 4 pct of all salaried workers in Japan, or some 2.3 million people, would face increases in income tax payments. The step will be put into place in January 2020.

The income tax reform has been the biggest issue in the fiscal 2018 tax system overhaul. Now that the matter has been settled, the ruling bloc is poised to compile on Thursday its tax reform package for the year starting next April.

Under the income tax revamp, the amount of basic deductions will be raised by 100,000 yen, while that of additional income deductions for salaried workers will be cut by 100,000 yen. The maximum income deduction amount will be lowered to 1.95 million yen from the current 2.2 million yen.

Corporate employees who have children aged up to 22 or family members in need of nursing care will be exempted from the tax hike even if they earn over 8.5 million yen a year. The number of such people will total about two million.

News source: Jiji
Dec 14
Crack found in Shinkansen train
Officials from a Japanese train operator say a crack was found near the welded joint of one of the key parts and the undercarriage of a Shinkansen bullet train. (NHK)
Dec 14
High court orders first reactor shutdown
For the first time, a Japanese high court has ordered the operator of a nuclear plant not to restart a reactor. (NHK)
Dec 14
Shiga ranks top in Japan's average life expectancy for men
The average life expectancy in 2015 for Japanese men was highest in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, at 81.78 years, a health ministry survey showed Wednesday. (Jiji)
Dec 14
Top court backs guilty ruling for central Japan city mayor
Japan's Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling finding the mayor of Minokamo in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, guilty of receiving bribes. (Jiji)
Dec 14
Dec 14
Record number of drifting wooden boats found in Japan in 2017
A total of 83 wooden boats apparently from North Korea have been found drifting in the Sea of Japan or to the Japanese coast so far this year, the highest figure since comparable data become available in 2013, the Japan Coast Guard said Wednesday. (Jiji)
Dec 14
Bosses in Japan eager to invest in workers, but not through higher pay
With staff getting harder to come by, nearly 60% of top executives at major Japanese companies are inclined to invest more in training and educating personnel in fiscal 2018, according to a Nikkei Inc. survey. (Nikkei)
Dec 13
US copter window falls on Okinawa school
A window from a US military helicopter has fallen onto the grounds of an elementary school in Okinawa, Japan's southern prefecture. (NHK)
Dec 12
Strong winds, snow forecast for Sea of Japan coast
Severe weather conditions are expected to continue in northern and western Japan through Wednesday. (NHK)
Dec 12
Search resumes for missing 3-year-old boy in Fukui
About 100 police and firefighters resumed their search Monday morning for a three-year-old boy who has been missing in Echizen, Fukui Prefecture, since Saturday. (Japan Today)