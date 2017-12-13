Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 72-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a fourth-year middle school girl in a parking lot in Edogawa Ward earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun

In March, Toyokichi Fukiyama, a part-time employee living in Edogawa, lured the girl, then 9, his vehicle while it was parked in the lot. He then allegedly kissed her and fondled her lower body.

Fukiyama, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. "I have committed obscene acts with other girls," the suspect was quoted by the Kasai Police Station.

According to police, the suspect was acquainted with the girl, often greeting her as she commuted to school. In bringing the girl to the vehicle, he said, "Come quick." He then led her inside with his hand.

The matter came to light after the girl's mother lodged a complaint with police in early November.

東京・江戸川区で小学3年の女子児童を車の中に連れ込み、わいせつな行為をしたとして72歳の男が逮捕されました。 生城山豊吉容疑者は3月、東京・江戸川区の駐車場で当時、小学3年の女子児童を自分の車に連れ込み、下半身を触るなどわいせつな行為をした疑いが持たれています。