Kanagawa Prefectural Police have launched a manhunt after a stabbing in Sagamihara City on Tuesday left one man dead, reports TBS News
At 11:30 p.m., an unknown male assailant stabbed Takayuki Matsuoka, 60, in the abdomen on a road in Minami Ward. Matsuoka was later confirmed dead at a hospital, according to the Sagamihara-Minami Police Station.
According to an eyewitness, the perpetrator and Matsuoka got into a fight during the incident. After the stabbing the assailant, described as having a "plump" build and aged in his 30s or 40s, was last seen heading in the direction of Zama City.
Police have assembled a 60-man team to investigated the case, which is being treated as attempted murder.
