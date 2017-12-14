Japanese authorities have found 4 bodies in 2 wooden boats that washed ashore on the Sea of Japan coast in Akita City, Akita Prefecture.
A patrol plane of the Japan Coast Guard spotted the 2 capsized ships near the mouth of the Omono River on Wednesday afternoon.
The Coast Guard and police found the bodies on Thursday while dismantling the boats.
Three of the bodies were found in one of the boats 700 meters north of the river mouth, and one in the other, 300 meters away.
The authorities believe the boats came from North Korea as they are similar in shape to wooden ships from the country.
The vessels are among the latest in a series of wooden boats that have drifted ashore on the Sea of Japan coast.
On Wednesday, the bodies of 2 men were found in a wooden boat that washed ashore in Katagami City, Akita Prefecture.
Police say one of the bodies had a badge with a portrait of former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.
今度は木造船が2隻、漂着しているのが同時に見つかりました。 海上保安部などによりますと、13日午後1時半前、パトロール中の海上保安部の航空機が秋田市の雄物川河口で木造船2隻を発見しました。1隻からは一部、白骨化した1人の遺体が見つかりました。
