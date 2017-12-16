The Japanese government is planning to revise steps that local governments should take to protect residents in case of armed attack. The move is in response to North Korea's continued development of ballistic missiles.

The Cabinet decided in 2005 on basic guidelines for evacuation procedures and other steps to protect citizens in case of armed attack.

Revised guidelines would call on prefectural governments to designate an array of underground facilities such as subways and malls where residents can evacuate. Local governments would be required to find out how many evacuees each facility can hold.

The central government would also seek cooperation from local governments in communicating how to properly respond to a missile launch.

This would include using the J-ALERT warning system and evacuation procedures if a missile landed.

The Cabinet is to decide on revisions next week.