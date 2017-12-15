A funeral home set to open soon in Japan plans to provide the country's first-ever drive-through service.

The company based in Ueda City, Nagano Prefecture, offered a preview of its facility on Friday, 2 days before its formal opening.

The service is designed to allow elderly and disabled mourners to say their farewells without getting out of their cars.

Funeral attendees would pull up to a window, write their name and address on a tablet computer, and hand over customary condolence money.

They would also be able to pay their last respects by offering incense and prayers toward an altar.

Visitors are to be shown on a screen in the venue so that hosts and other attendees can see them.

Company president Masao Ogiwara said he hopes the service will allow those with disabilities or limited mobility to attend funerals. He added that he wants to improve the service as needed.

車に乗ったまま葬儀に参列できるドライブスルー型の葬儀場が全国で初めて誕生した。お香典を渡すのも、お焼香をするのも車の中。なぜ、こうした葬儀場が誕生したのだろうか。 ドライブして、スルーする。つまり、こういうことだ。順番を待つのはあまたのドライブスルーと一緒。