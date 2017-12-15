A funeral home set to open soon in Japan plans to provide the country's first-ever drive-through service.
The company based in Ueda City, Nagano Prefecture, offered a preview of its facility on Friday, 2 days before its formal opening.
The service is designed to allow elderly and disabled mourners to say their farewells without getting out of their cars.
Funeral attendees would pull up to a window, write their name and address on a tablet computer, and hand over customary condolence money.
They would also be able to pay their last respects by offering incense and prayers toward an altar.
Visitors are to be shown on a screen in the venue so that hosts and other attendees can see them.
Company president Masao Ogiwara said he hopes the service will allow those with disabilities or limited mobility to attend funerals. He added that he wants to improve the service as needed.
VIDEO
車に乗ったまま葬儀に参列できるドライブスルー型の葬儀場が全国で初めて誕生した。お香典を渡すのも、お焼香をするのも車の中。なぜ、こうした葬儀場が誕生したのだろうか。 ドライブして、スルーする。つまり、こういうことだ。順番を待つのはあまたのドライブスルーと一緒。
Dec 15
Japanese authorities have found 4 bodies in 2 wooden boats that washed ashore on the Sea of Japan coast in Akita City, Akita Prefecture.
(NHK)
Dec 15
Emperor Akihito wishes to step down in an abdication ceremony that is "as simple as possible," without inviting foreign guests and holding a parade, the head of the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.
(Japan Today)
Dec 15
Japan's space agency says its asteroid probe Hayabusa2 is on course to reach its target between Earth and Mars in about 6 months.
(NHK)
Dec 14
Officials from a Japanese train operator say a crack was found near the welded joint of one of the key parts and the undercarriage of a Shinkansen bullet train.
(NHK)
Dec 14
Osaka University said Wednesday that personal data of around 80,000 students, graduates, staff, former workers and others may have been stolen by hackers.
(Japan Times)
Dec 14
For the first time, a Japanese high court has ordered the operator of a nuclear plant not to restart a reactor.
(NHK)
Dec 14
The average life expectancy in 2015 for Japanese men was highest in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, at 81.78 years, a health ministry survey showed Wednesday.
(Jiji)
Dec 14
Japan's Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling finding the mayor of Minokamo in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, guilty of receiving bribes.
(Jiji)
Dec 14
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 72-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a fourth-year middle school girl in a parking lot in Edogawa Ward earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun
(tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 14
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, adopted on Tuesday an income tax reform plan that will bring about heavier burdens on salaried employees earning over 8.5 million yen a year.
(Jiji)