Footage shown of illegal fishing by N.Korean boats
NHK -- Dec 16
Japan's Coast Guard has released video footage of North Korean boats illegally fishing in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The video clips shown on Friday were taken in September and November in a fishing ground known as Yamatotai off the Noto Peninsula on the Sea of Japan coast.

The Coast Guard has been stepping up patrols in the area since July. North Korean boats began to appear there several years ago to illegally fish for squid.

In footage taken in September, a Coast Guard patrol vessel repeatedly warns a North Korean boat sailing through high waves.

Another video image shows a patrol vessel firing water cannons at a boat that does not respond to its warnings. A crewmember is seen pulling up an anchor.

Coast Guard officials say the boat in the video is made of steel and is about 30 to 40 meters in length. But they say many North Korean fishing boats are made of wood and around 10 meters long.

The ocean often becomes rough and turbulent around the fishing ground in winter, making operations difficult for small fishing boats.

Coast Guard officials say that since late November there have been few North Korean boats spotted in the area. But they say in the past, some boats that initially left the area after receiving warnings or being targeted by water cannons subsequently returned.

違法操業の北朝鮮の漁船を取り締まる映像が公開されました。　海上保安庁の巡視船がスルメイカ漁の違法操業をしている北朝鮮の漁船に向けて放水し、日本の排他的経済水域から出ていくよう警告をしている映像です。
News sources: NHK, a
