Police said Friday that two glass windows and a glass door on train cars on the JR Musashino Line were shattered by stones thrown through them on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

According to police, on Thursday night, at around 7:30 p.m., a stone hit the glass door of the third car from the front on an eight-car train as it was running between Nishi-Kokubunji and Shin-Koiwa stations, Fuji TV reported. None of the passengers were hurt.

Police said later that they received a call from someone saying they saw a man throwing stones at a passing train.

On Wednesday night, a similar incident happened on a train on the same line. In that case, stones shattered two glass windows.

ほぼ同じ場所、似たような時間帯に2日続けて窓ガラスが割れている。JR武蔵野線の走行中の車両で相次ぐ窓ガラスの破損。周囲では不審な男の目撃情報がある。 2日続けて窓ガラスが割れたJR武蔵野線。何者かが走っている電車めがけて石を投げたとみられている。