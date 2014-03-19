Police said Friday that two glass windows and a glass door on train cars on the JR Musashino Line were shattered by stones thrown through them on Wednesday and Thursday nights.
According to police, on Thursday night, at around 7:30 p.m., a stone hit the glass door of the third car from the front on an eight-car train as it was running between Nishi-Kokubunji and Shin-Koiwa stations, Fuji TV reported. None of the passengers were hurt.
Police said later that they received a call from someone saying they saw a man throwing stones at a passing train.
On Wednesday night, a similar incident happened on a train on the same line. In that case, stones shattered two glass windows.
