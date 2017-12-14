Ibaraki: Boy, 18, admits in court to stabbing woman to death with fishing tool
tokyoreporter.com -- Dec 16
At the opening of his trial on Friday, an 18-year-old boy admitted to stabbing a woman to death before dumping her body in Ryugasaki City last year, reports Jiji Press

At the Mito District Court, the boy admitted to stabbing Yasuko Shinji, a 42-year-old resident of Ushiku City, with an ice pick-like tool used to kill fish and dumping her body on a bank of the Nishiyata River in the Sanukimachi area on June 30, 2016.

In its opening statement, the prosecution said of the boy, who has been accused of murder and abandoning a corpse, “He wanted to stab someone. He stabbed her so many times his arm got tired.”

The defense countered by saying that the boy tends to suffer from a social phobia. “He was feeling frustrated because he could not make develop relationships after entering high school. In this lonely environment, he came upon this crime by chance.”

Chest and head received stab wounds

A person out for a stroll found Shinji’s body floating face-up in a shallow part of the river. The body was attired in a short-sleeve t-shirt and jeans. She was not wearing shoes. Her chest and head had received stab wounds.

The boy turned himself over to officers at the Tsukuba Chuo Police Station in the company of his parents. He told police that he stabbed the woman before using his bicycle to abandon her body in the river.

A ruling in the case is expected to be handed down on December 25.

茨城県で42歳の女性を魚釣り用の道具で刺して殺害したとして殺人などの罪に問われた少年の裁判員裁判が14日に開かれ、少年は起訴内容を認めました。　18歳の少年は去年6月、茨城県つくばみらい市の路上で進士康子さん（当時42）を殺害し、遺体を川に遺棄した罪に問われています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
