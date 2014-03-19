A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl in Fukui Prefecture and taking her to his home in Aichi Prefecture, police said.
Yuichi Torii was arrested after he was seen with the junior high school student in front of his home in Okazaki in the early hours of Saturday.
The police suspect that Torii abducted the girl on Nov 30 after becoming acquainted with her through a social networking service.
After her family notified the Fukui police of her disappearance on the same day that she went missing, the police launched an investigation and found footage from a surveillance camera in the prefecture showing Torii with the girl, the police said.
