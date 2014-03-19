A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl in Fukui Prefecture and taking her to his home in Aichi Prefecture, police said.

Yuichi Torii was arrested after he was seen with the junior high school student in front of his home in Okazaki in the early hours of Saturday.

The police suspect that Torii abducted the girl on Nov 30 after becoming acquainted with her through a social networking service.

After her family notified the Fukui police of her disappearance on the same day that she went missing, the police launched an investigation and found footage from a surveillance camera in the prefecture showing Torii with the girl, the police said.

福井県の女子中学生を愛知県まで連れ去ったとして、27歳の男が逮捕されました。 警察によりますと、愛知県岡崎市の鳥居優一容疑者は先月30日、福井県に住む14歳の中学2年の女子生徒を言葉巧みに誘い出し、自宅マンションまで連れ去った疑いが持たれています。