Japan's 1st new ski resort in 14 years opens in Hyogo
Japan Today -- Dec 17
A ski resort opened in western Japan's Hyogo Prefecture on Saturday, with its operator and the local government saying it is the country's first new facility to be opened to skiers and snowboarders in 14 years.

Mineyama Kogen Resort White Peak, located near the town of Kamikawa, has three pistes, ranging from 860 meters to 1,200 m in length, two chairlifts and lights for night skiing.

The operator of the resort, built at a cost of 1.08 billion yen ($9.59 million), expects to attract 50,000 visitors through the winter season, which concludes at the end of March 2018.

兵庫県神河町に16日、スキー場「峰山高原リゾート ホワイトピーク」がオープンした。町や運営会社によると、国内で新設されるのは2003年の「いぶきの里スキー場」(岡山県新見市)以来、14年ぶり。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
