A fire broke out at a three-story reinforced concrete building housing an adult entertainment shop in the eastern Japan city of Saitama on Sunday afternoon, leaving four people dead and one person unconscious and in critical condition, local police and fire authorities said.

Around 2 p.m. (5 a.m. GMT), fire authorities received a phone call from a man in the shop saying that he cannot evacuate as the place is filled with smoke.

An eyewitness said that flames rose from the building after the sound of an explosion. The fire was extinguished about seven hours later.

Three people--two women apparently in their 20s and a man believed to be in his 40s or 50s--were confirmed dead after they were sent to hospital. In addition, the body of a person whose gender is unknown was found at the site of the fire.

The unconscious person is a woman who appears to be in her 20s.

さいたま市大宮区にある風俗店の入るビルで17日午後、火災が起きました。これまでに4人が死亡し、1人が重体です。