Police in Abashiri, Hokkaido, have arrested a 78-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he choked a 62-year-old taxi driver.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:35 p.m. Friday. The suspect, Yushiro Yamaya, got into the taxi near his home, Fuji TV reported. After a few minutes, the taxi dashboard camera showed him arguing with the driver about the route he was taking. Yamaya threatened to kill the driver and started choking him. The driver stopped the car, got out and ran to a nearby police box for help.
Yamaya, who was sent to prosecutors on Sunday morning, was quoted by police a saying he was drunk at the time and doesn't remember the incident.
A group of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed boosting consumer spending by extending the operations of entertainment and cultural facilities and train and bus services deeper into the night. (Jiji)
Some local elementary school children were invited to meet Xiang Xiang at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo on Monday, one day before the female giant panda cub is put on public display for the first time since her birth a little more than six months ago. (Jiji)