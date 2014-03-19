Police in Abashiri, Hokkaido, have arrested a 78-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he choked a 62-year-old taxi driver.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:35 p.m. Friday. The suspect, Yushiro Yamaya, got into the taxi near his home, Fuji TV reported. After a few minutes, the taxi dashboard camera showed him arguing with the driver about the route he was taking. Yamaya threatened to kill the driver and started choking him. The driver stopped the car, got out and ran to a nearby police box for help.

Yamaya, who was sent to prosecutors on Sunday morning, was quoted by police a saying he was drunk at the time and doesn't remember the incident.

15日の夜、北海道網走市でタクシーの中で運転手の首を絞めるなどの暴行を加えたとして男が逮捕されました。犯行の様子が車内のカメラに収められていました。