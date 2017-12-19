Japanese authorities have found 2 more bodies beneath one of the 2 wooden boats that washed ashore on the Sea of Japan coast. The vessels are believed to have come from North Korea.
Last Wednesday, the 2 boats turned up close to the mouth of the Omono River in Akita City, northern Japan. 4 bodies were found the following day.
Coast Guard officials say that on Monday, 2 new bodies were discovered when one of the boats was lifted up by a crane.
Authorities say one body is that of a male. It is badly damaged. They say they have found no clues as to the man's identity.
The other body was reportedly washed away by waves.
The authorities suspect the 2 boats came from North Korea, given their shape and other features.
秋田市に漂着した木造船の解体作業中に新たに2人の遺体が見つかりました。 秋田市新屋町の砂浜に漂着している国籍が分からない木造船から、これまで1人の遺体が見つかっていました。
