The Japanese government has reaffirmed its policy of enhancing its coast guard by obtaining new patrol vessels and aircraft.

The relevant ministers met at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday to discuss the matter as they finalize the budget plan for fiscal 2019.

They decided to go on building patrol vessels that can carry helicopters, as well as a large survey ship and new aircraft.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stressed that maritime security conditions remain critical.

He was referring to the intrusions of Chinese patrol boats into Japanese territorial waters as well as the illegal operation of foreign fishing boats in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Abe also noted that it is difficult to predict what North Korea will do in the Sea of Japan. He cited the many wooden boats suspected of being from the North that have drifted ashore on the Japanese coast.

He also stressed the importance of cooperating with other countries that share Japan's values, such as maritime order under the rule of law, in order to realize Japan's "Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy."