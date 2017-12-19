Govt. set to approve new missile defense system
NHK -- Dec 19
The Japanese government intends to deploy a new ground-based missile defense system. This is in response to the acceleration of North Korea's missile development program.

At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, ministers will approve the introduction of 2 sets of the Aegis Ashore system in a bid to boost the country's missile intercept capabilities.

Last month, the North test-fired a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile.

Pyongyang has been working to improve its missile launch capabilities by firing multiple missiles simultaneously, and by launching them on a lofted trajectory or at a steeper angle than usual.

The kind of system that will be deployed in Japan will likely use the "SM-3 Block IIA," a new type of missile interceptor, jointly developed by Japan and the US.

Officials say this will put the entire Japanese nation under the new system's coverage.

The Ground Self-Defense Force's training areas in northern and western Japan are among the sites being considered for the deployment.

Government officials plan to survey these areas before making a final decision.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Dec 20
Panel: Huge quake off Hokkaido may be imminent
A Japanese government panel says a massive earthquake with a magnitude of 8.8 or more could occur off Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. (NHK)
Dec 20
Japan astronaut Kanai starts long stay in ISS
Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai began his stay in the International Space Station on Tuesday after arriving with two colleagues aboard a Soyuz spacecraft. (Jiji)
Dec 20
Osaka’s Universal Studios Japan tops 2 million foreign visitors for 2017
The number of nonresident foreign visitors to Universal Studios Japan in Osaka reached 2 million on Tuesday, according to operator USJ Co. (Japan Times)
Dec 20
Foreign minister wants his own plane for overseas trips
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Tuesday he needs a better way to travel overseas to compete with China's diplomatic clout, including potentially the purchase of a dedicated airplane (Japan Today)
Dec 20
Abe launches Instagram account
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has set up an Instagram account, promising to start posting in earnest in the new year on the photo-sharing social media platform, which is especially popular among young people. (Japan Today)
Dec 20
Mayor accused of sexually harassing woman says he’ll sue her, husband
atsuya Hashimoto, the 63-year-old mayor of Awara city in Fukui Prefecture, who has been accused of sexually harassing a married woman, including kissing, hugging and licking her toes, said Monday that he plans on suing the woman and her husband over attempted extortion, local media reported. (Japan Today)
Dec 20
Subaru orders skid 30% in Japan amid inspection scandal
Subaru's Japanese auto orders are on track to fall 30% on the year in December after uncertified workers were found in October to be conducting final vehicle inspections. (Nikkei)
Dec 19
Emperor to move to Akasaka after abdication
The Emperor and Empress of Japan will switch residences with the Crown Prince's family after the Emperor's abdication. (NHK)
Dec 19
2 more bodies found in washed-ashore boats
Japanese authorities have found 2 more bodies beneath one of the 2 wooden boats that washed ashore on the Sea of Japan coast. The vessels are believed to have come from North Korea. (NHK)
Dec 19
LDP panel proposes more night entertainment in Japan
A group of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed boosting consumer spending by extending the operations of entertainment and cultural facilities and train and bus services deeper into the night. (Jiji)