The Japanese government intends to deploy a new ground-based missile defense system. This is in response to the acceleration of North Korea's missile development program.

At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, ministers will approve the introduction of 2 sets of the Aegis Ashore system in a bid to boost the country's missile intercept capabilities.

Last month, the North test-fired a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile.

Pyongyang has been working to improve its missile launch capabilities by firing multiple missiles simultaneously, and by launching them on a lofted trajectory or at a steeper angle than usual.

The kind of system that will be deployed in Japan will likely use the "SM-3 Block IIA," a new type of missile interceptor, jointly developed by Japan and the US.

Officials say this will put the entire Japanese nation under the new system's coverage.

The Ground Self-Defense Force's training areas in northern and western Japan are among the sites being considered for the deployment.

Government officials plan to survey these areas before making a final decision.