The Emperor and Empress of Japan will switch residences with the Crown Prince's family after the Emperor's abdication.

Emperor Akihito's abdication will take place on April 30th, 2019. Crown Prince Naruhito will ascend to the throne the following day.

According to a plan adopted on Monday by the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor and Empress will first move to an estate in the district of Takanawa, in central Tokyo.

The temporary relocation will last until renovation work on the Crown Prince's residence in Akasaka is completed.

The agency reportedly took into account the wishes of the Emperor and Empress that their successors be able to move into the Imperial Residence as soon as possible.

A senior official of the Imperial Household Agency said he hopes the renovation of the Akasaka residence will not take longer than 18 months.

退位後のお住まいは「仙洞御所」と呼ばれるということです。 両陛下は再来年の退位後に皇居・御所から現在、皇太子ご一家が住む東宮御所に移る予定ですが、バリアフリーなどの改修工事が必要なため、一時的に東京・港区の高輪皇族邸に住まわれます。