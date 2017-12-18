The Emperor and Empress of Japan will switch residences with the Crown Prince's family after the Emperor's abdication.
Emperor Akihito's abdication will take place on April 30th, 2019. Crown Prince Naruhito will ascend to the throne the following day.
According to a plan adopted on Monday by the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor and Empress will first move to an estate in the district of Takanawa, in central Tokyo.
The temporary relocation will last until renovation work on the Crown Prince's residence in Akasaka is completed.
The agency reportedly took into account the wishes of the Emperor and Empress that their successors be able to move into the Imperial Residence as soon as possible.
A senior official of the Imperial Household Agency said he hopes the renovation of the Akasaka residence will not take longer than 18 months.
VIDEO
退位後のお住まいは「仙洞御所」と呼ばれるということです。 両陛下は再来年の退位後に皇居・御所から現在、皇太子ご一家が住む東宮御所に移る予定ですが、バリアフリーなどの改修工事が必要なため、一時的に東京・港区の高輪皇族邸に住まわれます。
Dec 19
The Emperor and Empress of Japan will switch residences with the Crown Prince's family after the Emperor's abdication.
(NHK)
Dec 19
Japanese authorities have found 2 more bodies beneath one of the 2 wooden boats that washed ashore on the Sea of Japan coast. The vessels are believed to have come from North Korea.
(NHK)
Dec 19
A group of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed boosting consumer spending by extending the operations of entertainment and cultural facilities and train and bus services deeper into the night.
(Jiji)
Dec 19
The Japanese government has reaffirmed its policy of enhancing its coast guard by obtaining new patrol vessels and aircraft.
(NHK)
Dec 19
Some local elementary school children were invited to meet Xiang Xiang at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo on Monday, one day before the female giant panda cub is put on public display for the first time since her birth a little more than six months ago.
(Jiji)
Dec 19
Finance Minister Taro Aso agreed on Monday to cut total medical fees covered by the country’s public health insurance system by 0.90 percent from the current level.
(Japan Times)
Dec 19
Japan's Toyota Motor has unveiled bold new plans to cope with the global shift toward electric cars.
(NHK)
Dec 19
Japan's Supreme Court has ruled against more than 380 people seeking official recognition as survivors of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki in 1945.
(NHK)
Dec 19
The Japanese government intends to deploy a new ground-based missile defense system. This is in response to the acceleration of North Korea's missile development program.
(NHK)
Dec 19
Even in a Japan that has clung to cash for 80% of payments, innovations like electronic money are making headway, changing both consumer habits and work patterns.
(Nikkei)