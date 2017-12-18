Japan's Toyota Motor has unveiled bold new plans to cope with the global shift toward electric cars.

The company says it will roll out more than 10 models of battery-powered electric vehicles around the world by the early 2020s.

And it will stop selling models with only internal combustion engines by around 2025.

Toyota Executive Vice President Shigeki Terashi announced that the automaker will start selling EVs as early as two years from now, starting in China, and said it will sell more hydrogen fuel-cell models as well.

Toyota will offer hybrid and electric versions of all its vehicles by around 2025.

The firm is accelerating this effort as more rivals move toward clean-energy vehicles. In September, it set up a company with Mazda and automotive parts maker Denso to develop electric cars.

Toyota announced last week that it will team up with Panasonic to develop new batteries.

The automaker aims to sell more than 5-and-a-half million electric cars by around 2030 -- amounting to half of the company's annual unit sales.