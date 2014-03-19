Finance Minister Taro Aso and education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi agreed on Monday to increase the number of English teachers at public elementary schools by 1,000 in fiscal 2018, which starts next April.
The move is in line with the government’s plan to make English an official elementary school subject starting in fiscal 2020.
The overall number of teachers at public elementary and junior high schools across Japan will be reduced by a net 2,861 due to factors such as the nation’s low birthrate.
A group of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed boosting consumer spending by extending the operations of entertainment and cultural facilities and train and bus services deeper into the night. (Jiji)
Some local elementary school children were invited to meet Xiang Xiang at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo on Monday, one day before the female giant panda cub is put on public display for the first time since her birth a little more than six months ago. (Jiji)