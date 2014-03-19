Japan to boost ranks of elementary school English teachers by 1,000
Japan Times -- Dec 19
Finance Minister Taro Aso and education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi agreed on Monday to increase the number of English teachers at public elementary schools by 1,000 in fiscal 2018, which starts next April.

The move is in line with the government’s plan to make English an official elementary school subject starting in fiscal 2020.

The overall number of teachers at public elementary and junior high schools across Japan will be reduced by a net 2,861 due to factors such as the nation’s low birthrate.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Dec 19
Emperor to move to Akasaka after abdication
The Emperor and Empress of Japan will switch residences with the Crown Prince's family after the Emperor's abdication. (NHK)
Dec 19
2 more bodies found in washed-ashore boats
Japanese authorities have found 2 more bodies beneath one of the 2 wooden boats that washed ashore on the Sea of Japan coast. The vessels are believed to have come from North Korea. (NHK)
Dec 19
LDP panel proposes more night entertainment in Japan
A group of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed boosting consumer spending by extending the operations of entertainment and cultural facilities and train and bus services deeper into the night. (Jiji)
Dec 19
Japan to introduce new patrol vessels, aircraft
The Japanese government has reaffirmed its policy of enhancing its coast guard by obtaining new patrol vessels and aircraft. (NHK)
Dec 19
Ueno Zoo's giant panda cub meets school kids before public debut
Some local elementary school children were invited to meet Xiang Xiang at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo on Monday, one day before the female giant panda cub is put on public display for the first time since her birth a little more than six months ago. (Jiji)
Dec 19
Finance Minister Taro Aso oks 0.9% total medical fee cut
Finance Minister Taro Aso agreed on Monday to cut total medical fees covered by the country’s public health insurance system by 0.90 percent from the current level. (Japan Times)
Dec 19
Toyota jumps into EV market
Japan's Toyota Motor has unveiled bold new plans to cope with the global shift toward electric cars. (NHK)
Dec 19
Supreme Court rejects hibakusha recognition cases
Japan's Supreme Court has ruled against more than 380 people seeking official recognition as survivors of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki in 1945. (NHK)
Dec 19
Govt. set to approve new missile defense system
The Japanese government intends to deploy a new ground-based missile defense system. This is in response to the acceleration of North Korea's missile development program. (NHK)
Dec 19
Cash-loving Japanese going digital, even at the shrine
Even in a Japan that has clung to cash for 80% of payments, innovations like electronic money are making headway, changing both consumer habits and work patterns. (Nikkei)