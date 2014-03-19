A group of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed boosting consumer spending by extending the operations of entertainment and cultural facilities and train and bus services deeper into the night.

The group discussing how to use night hours to create demand, chaired by lawmaker Takeo Kawamura, expects annual economic effects worth some 5 trillion yen from such measures.

But it remains uncertain whether the proposal will be realized, as such measures are also expected to generate negative effects for public security and work hours.

The proposal includes raising the number of entertainment and cultural events held late at night, taking into account opinions of visitors from abroad that night life in Japan is boring.

The group called for increasing tour programs utilizing traditional tourism resources, including "hanabi" firework events and "yakatabune" roofed pleasure boats, as well as promoting illuminations at major tourist attractions.