Some local elementary school children were invited to meet Xiang Xiang at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo on Monday, one day before the female giant panda cub is put on public display for the first time since her birth a little more than six months ago.

In an event to celebrate the cub's public debut at the zoo in Taito Ward, the 30 lucky fifth-graders from Shinobugaoka Elementary School in the same ward squealed with delight as Xiang Xiang waddled toward the viewers' aisle. Leaning over the fences, the students called the cub's name repeatedly.

Watching Xiang Xiang biting into bamboo and rolling around on the floor, Reimi Toma, an 11-year-old girl, said, "She's fluffy, round and cute." The student said she had been too excited to sleep well the previous night.

"Xiang Xiang was pinker than I thought," Tomoka Shinohara, also 11, said. "She was more like an energetic girl than a baby."

At a press preview held the same day, the panda cub, born on June 12, climbed smoothly up a tree but slid down slowly from a height of 2 meters, suggesting she is not yet good at descents.