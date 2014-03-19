Cash-loving Japanese going digital, even at the shrine
Nikkei -- Dec 19
Even in a Japan that has clung to cash for 80% of payments, innovations like electronic money are making headway, changing both consumer habits and work patterns.

A restaurant in Tokyo's Chuo Ward opened in November as an experiment of sorts takes only e-money and credit cards. Customer traffic has been less than brisk, but that is not the point.

"The aim is to reform how we work," says Akito Nonomura, managing director of restaurant group Royal Holdings, which is overseeing the project.

"Closing out," the task of checking whether the money in the cash register matches the day's receipts, can take nearly 40 minutes because any miscount sends the process back to square one. Eliminating cash as a payment option shortens this to just a few minutes, freeing up workers to do other tasks. Customers are told in advance about the no-cash rule, and so far there have been no problems when the bill arrives, according to Nonomura.

Other places are also going cashless. No more need to toss a coin in the collection box before saying a prayer at the Ohtori Shrine. The Tokyo landmark began accepting credit cards in lieu of cash in November after many visitors asked whether they could use them. And the Atago Shrine, known for its long stone stairway in the capital's Minato Ward, will take donations in e-commerce group Rakuten's Edy e-money for one day on Jan. 4, when many Tokyoites come to pray for good luck at the start of a new year. The Edy terminal has been clad in the wooden box for the occasion.

"It lets visitors give the amount they want even when they're not carrying change," says Masataka Yoshida of Rakuten Card.

International visitors to Japan often report surprise at how many establishments do not take plastic. Such local financial institutions as Seibu Shinkin Bank are looking to change this in partnership with Coiney, a Tokyo-based startup that provides card-processing terminals to restaurants, booth vendors and other small businesses.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Dec 19
Emperor to move to Akasaka after abdication
The Emperor and Empress of Japan will switch residences with the Crown Prince's family after the Emperor's abdication. (NHK)
Dec 19
2 more bodies found in washed-ashore boats
Japanese authorities have found 2 more bodies beneath one of the 2 wooden boats that washed ashore on the Sea of Japan coast. The vessels are believed to have come from North Korea. (NHK)
Dec 19
LDP panel proposes more night entertainment in Japan
A group of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed boosting consumer spending by extending the operations of entertainment and cultural facilities and train and bus services deeper into the night. (Jiji)
Dec 19
Japan to introduce new patrol vessels, aircraft
The Japanese government has reaffirmed its policy of enhancing its coast guard by obtaining new patrol vessels and aircraft. (NHK)
Dec 19
Ueno Zoo's giant panda cub meets school kids before public debut
Some local elementary school children were invited to meet Xiang Xiang at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo on Monday, one day before the female giant panda cub is put on public display for the first time since her birth a little more than six months ago. (Jiji)
Dec 19
Finance Minister Taro Aso oks 0.9% total medical fee cut
Finance Minister Taro Aso agreed on Monday to cut total medical fees covered by the country’s public health insurance system by 0.90 percent from the current level. (Japan Times)
Dec 19
Toyota jumps into EV market
Japan's Toyota Motor has unveiled bold new plans to cope with the global shift toward electric cars. (NHK)
Dec 19
Supreme Court rejects hibakusha recognition cases
Japan's Supreme Court has ruled against more than 380 people seeking official recognition as survivors of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki in 1945. (NHK)
Dec 19
Govt. set to approve new missile defense system
The Japanese government intends to deploy a new ground-based missile defense system. This is in response to the acceleration of North Korea's missile development program. (NHK)
Dec 19
Cash-loving Japanese going digital, even at the shrine
Even in a Japan that has clung to cash for 80% of payments, innovations like electronic money are making headway, changing both consumer habits and work patterns. (Nikkei)