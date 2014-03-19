Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has set up an Instagram account, promising to start posting in earnest in the new year on the photo-sharing social media platform, which is especially popular among young people.
"I will finally start doing Instagram in 2018," said the initial post uploaded Friday under the account, certified as authentic, along with a photo of his nameplate used when he appeared on "Waratte-iitomo!," a popular television variety show in 2014. The message was hashtagged with several words including those meaning "beginner" and "first post."
As of Sunday afternoon, Abe's account had some 36,000 followers, while it followed six accounts -- those of his Liberal Democratic Party, fellow LDP politicians and members of his cabinet, Seiko Noda and Hiroshige Seko, former Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto, his wife Akie Abe and retired figure skater Mao Asada.
