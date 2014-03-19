Subaru orders skid 30% in Japan amid inspection scandal
Nikkei -- Dec 20
Subaru's Japanese auto orders are on track to fall 30% on the year in December after uncertified workers were found in October to be conducting final vehicle inspections.

Orders tumbled more than 10% on the year in November, and are now "around 70%" of where they were a year ago, President Yasuyuki Yoshinaga told a news conference Tuesday. The automaker has filed a report with the transport ministry as part of an investigation into the scandal and released measures to prevent a recurrence. Costs including a recall of affected vehicles are expected to crimp profit by 20 billion yen ($177 million) starting in the current fiscal year ending in March. The company has refrained from discussing exactly how declining sales will impact earnings. Allowing workers to conduct final inspections on finished vehicles before receiving formal certification to do so was apparently common practice at Subaru's only Japanese plant, in Gunma Prefecture. The automaker swiftly rectified the situation after the scandal broke in October, retraining workers for two days in November. While this halted production lines temporarily, there was no major disruption to output. But the company's reputation has sustained heavier damage. Before the scandal, sales were going strong, fueled by a full redesign of Subaru's popular Impreza compact in 2016. Yet customers have kept their distance since October. A halt in television advertising has compounded this loss of trust. The recall, moreover, has distracted dealerships from the business of selling vehicles to the customers that do come by.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Dec 20
Panel: Huge quake off Hokkaido may be imminent
A Japanese government panel says a massive earthquake with a magnitude of 8.8 or more could occur off Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. (NHK)
Dec 20
Japan astronaut Kanai starts long stay in ISS
Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai began his stay in the International Space Station on Tuesday after arriving with two colleagues aboard a Soyuz spacecraft. (Jiji)
Dec 20
Osaka’s Universal Studios Japan tops 2 million foreign visitors for 2017
The number of nonresident foreign visitors to Universal Studios Japan in Osaka reached 2 million on Tuesday, according to operator USJ Co. (Japan Times)
Dec 20
Foreign minister wants his own plane for overseas trips
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Tuesday he needs a better way to travel overseas to compete with China's diplomatic clout, including potentially the purchase of a dedicated airplane (Japan Today)
Dec 20
Abe launches Instagram account
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has set up an Instagram account, promising to start posting in earnest in the new year on the photo-sharing social media platform, which is especially popular among young people. (Japan Today)
Dec 20
Mayor accused of sexually harassing woman says he’ll sue her, husband
atsuya Hashimoto, the 63-year-old mayor of Awara city in Fukui Prefecture, who has been accused of sexually harassing a married woman, including kissing, hugging and licking her toes, said Monday that he plans on suing the woman and her husband over attempted extortion, local media reported. (Japan Today)
Dec 20
Subaru orders skid 30% in Japan amid inspection scandal
Subaru's Japanese auto orders are on track to fall 30% on the year in December after uncertified workers were found in October to be conducting final vehicle inspections. (Nikkei)
Dec 19
Emperor to move to Akasaka after abdication
The Emperor and Empress of Japan will switch residences with the Crown Prince's family after the Emperor's abdication. (NHK)
Dec 19
2 more bodies found in washed-ashore boats
Japanese authorities have found 2 more bodies beneath one of the 2 wooden boats that washed ashore on the Sea of Japan coast. The vessels are believed to have come from North Korea. (NHK)
Dec 19
LDP panel proposes more night entertainment in Japan
A group of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed boosting consumer spending by extending the operations of entertainment and cultural facilities and train and bus services deeper into the night. (Jiji)