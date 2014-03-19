Osaka’s Universal Studios Japan tops 2 million foreign visitors for 2017

The number of nonresident foreign visitors to Universal Studios Japan in Osaka reached 2 million on Tuesday, according to operator USJ Co.

The figure has doubled since reaching 1 million in 2014. Attraction areas the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Minion Park were popular among tourists from Asia, including China. The latter opened this year. Tweet

LDP panel proposes more night entertainment in Japan (Jiji) A group of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed boosting consumer spending by extending the operations of entertainment and cultural facilities and train and bus services deeper into the night.

Ueno Zoo's giant panda cub meets school kids before public debut (Jiji) Some local elementary school children were invited to meet Xiang Xiang at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo on Monday, one day before the female giant panda cub is put on public display for the first time since her birth a little more than six months ago.

Japan tourism trade turning more to credit cards (Japan Today) Local restaurants, souvenir shops and even some temples and shrines are hoping to cater to foreign guests with an international custom yet to be adopted in Japan: letting customers pay their bills with credit cards instead of cash.

Michelin dishes out new stars in 2018 Tokyo guide (Japan Times) The latest edition of the Michelin guide for Tokyo is due out on Friday with 82 new restaurants, including five new two-star establishments and 23 entities garnering single stars, Michelin said on Tuesday.

Japan's theme parks get creative as they seek to attract visitors (Japan Times) From a television commercial that gives a humorous twist to a theme park’s impending closure to hotels staffed by robots, tactics to capitalize on company outings, and ads featuring Japanese pop idols and actors — theme parks in Japan are squeezing their creative juices to attract more first-time visitors and repeaters through avant-garde ways.