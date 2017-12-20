Chinese man sentenced to 20 years for murder
NHK -- Dec 21
A Japanese court has sentenced a Chinese man to 20 years in prison for killing his former girlfriend's female roommate.

26-year-old Chen Shifeng had been charged with murdering 24-year-old Jiang Ge, a Chinese student, in an apartment in Tokyo in November last year.

Jiang had been living with Chen's former girlfriend.

In the lay judge trial at Tokyo District Court, the prosecutors sought a 20-year prison sentence for Chen.

They said Chen thought Jiang was getting in the way of his resuming his relationship with his former girlfriend.

The defendant denied he intended to kill Jiang, claiming he went to the apartment to talk.

A lawyer for Jiang's mother demanded the death penalty, claiming the young woman was irrationally robbed of her life when she tried to protect her friend.

In handing down the ruling on Wednesday, presiding judge Kazunori Karei pointed out that the defendant went to the apartment to kill his former girlfriend, but she had already gone inside. So he ended up killing Jiang, who was at the entrance of the apartment.

The judge strongly criticized Chen for killing a woman who had no reason to be harmed.

東京・中野区で中国人留学生の女性を殺害した罪などで、中国人の男に懲役20年の判決が言い渡されました。　中国人の陳世峰被告（26）は去年11月、中野区のアパートで元交際相手の女性と同居していた中国人留学生の江歌さん（当時24）の首をナイフで刺して殺害した罪などに問われています。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 23
Emperor Akihito turns 84
Japan's Emperor Akihito turned 84 on Saturday. (NHK)
Dec 23
Japan's births to plumb a record low in 2017
Japanese births are expected to total 941,000 in 2017, the lowest tally in statistics going back to 1899, likely resulting in a natural decline in population by more than 400,000 as deaths mark a postwar peak. (Nikkei)
Dec 22
17-year-old boy dies after being hit on head in hammer throw accident on school grounds
A 17-year-old boy died after being hit by a hammer thrown by another student practising the hammer throw on school grounds in Fujioka, Gunma Prefecture, on Wednesday night. (Japan Today)
Dec 22
Music schools seek govt agency judgment over row with JASRAC
Music schools in Japan on Thursday filed for Cultural Affairs Agency Commissioner Ryohei Miyata's decision instructing copyright management body JASRAC not to collect royalties from them until a court ruling over their dispute is finalized. (Jiji)
Dec 21
Chinese man sentenced to 20 years for murder
A Japanese court has sentenced a Chinese man to 20 years in prison for killing his former girlfriend's female roommate. (NHK)
Dec 21
8-year-old girl injured after man sprays her face with liquid
An 8-year-old girl suffered major facial injuries after a man stopped her on the street and sprayed her face with a liquid in Tanabe City, Wakayama Prefecture, police said. (Japan Today)
Dec 21
Princess Diana eager to watch sumo matches on 1986 visit
When Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana visited Japan in May 1986, a trip to watch professional sumo matches was included in their itinerary following a strong request from the princess, declassified diplomatic documents showed Wednesday. (Jiji)
Dec 21
Opening date for Toyosu Market set for Oct. 11, 2018
The Tokyo metropolitan government and industry groups agreed on Wednesday to open a planned new wholesale food market in the Japanese capital's Toyosu district on Oct. 11, 2018. (Jiji)
Dec 21
Japan Airlines swindled of 3.4 mil dollars
Japan Airlines says it has been defrauded of a total of 3.4 million dollars by sending money in response to emails calling for the payment of lease fees and other charges. (NHK)
Dec 21
Japan Sumo Association puts off action against Takanohana over Harumafuji case
The Japan Sumo Association at an extraordinary board meeting on Wednesday put off its decision on its possible action against Takanohana, stablemaster of Takanoiwa, over former yokozuna grand champion Harumafuji's assault on the junior wrestler. (Jiji)