The Tokyo metropolitan government and industry groups agreed on Wednesday to open a planned new wholesale food market in the Japanese capital's Toyosu district on Oct. 11, 2018.

The transfer of the functions of the aging Tsukiji wholesale food market in Tokyo's Chuo Ward to Toyosu in neighboring Koto Ward was initially scheduled for Nov. 7 last year.

In summer last year, however, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike postponed the transfer, citing concerns about soil pollution at the Toyosu site, which previously hosted a gas plant.

At Wednesday's meeting, the industry groups demanded that the metropolitan government complete additional work on soil pollution control at the Toyosu site by the end of July next year and that Koike then declare the new market safe to use.

Koike said she will respond to the requests appropriately.

当初の予定から2年遅れ、豊洲市場の開場日が決まりました。 20日に開かれた都と市場関係者の協議会で、豊洲市場の開場日は来年10月11日になりました。小池知事が開場までに安全宣言をすることが条件です。