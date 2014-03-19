The Tokyo metropolitan government and industry groups agreed on Wednesday to open a planned new wholesale food market in the Japanese capital's Toyosu district on Oct. 11, 2018.
The transfer of the functions of the aging Tsukiji wholesale food market in Tokyo's Chuo Ward to Toyosu in neighboring Koto Ward was initially scheduled for Nov. 7 last year.
In summer last year, however, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike postponed the transfer, citing concerns about soil pollution at the Toyosu site, which previously hosted a gas plant.
At Wednesday's meeting, the industry groups demanded that the metropolitan government complete additional work on soil pollution control at the Toyosu site by the end of July next year and that Koike then declare the new market safe to use.
Koike said she will respond to the requests appropriately.
Japanese births are expected to total 941,000 in 2017, the lowest tally in statistics going back to 1899, likely resulting in a natural decline in population by more than 400,000 as deaths mark a postwar peak. (Nikkei)
The Japanese government is considering making the Dec. 23 national holiday, the birthday of Emperor Akihito, a normal day after his planned abdication on April 30, 2019, officials said Thursday. (Jiji)
Music schools in Japan on Thursday filed for Cultural Affairs Agency Commissioner Ryohei Miyata's decision instructing copyright management body JASRAC not to collect royalties from them until a court ruling over their dispute is finalized. (Jiji)