The Japan Sumo Association at an extraordinary board meeting on Wednesday put off its decision on its possible action against Takanohana, stablemaster of Takanoiwa, over former yokozuna grand champion Harumafuji's assault on the junior wrestler.
Harumafuji's stablemaster, Isegahama, resigned from the board to take responsibility for the incident.
Some in the association have rapped Takanohana, chief of the professional sumo-governing body's local tours, for failing to fulfill his responsibility of reporting to the group the assault case, which happened while wrestlers were on a regional sumo tour in late October.
At an extraordinary meeting of the yokozuna promotion council, held earlier on Wednesday, most of its members criticized Takanohana, saying that he failed to meet his responsibility as a board member of the sumo association.
The board of the association has received a final report from its crisis management committee on the investigation of the assault case. But it refrained from making a decision on its action against Takanohana, because the committee has still been unable to interview the stablemaster.
Japanese births are expected to total 941,000 in 2017, the lowest tally in statistics going back to 1899, likely resulting in a natural decline in population by more than 400,000 as deaths mark a postwar peak. (Nikkei)
The Japanese government is considering making the Dec. 23 national holiday, the birthday of Emperor Akihito, a normal day after his planned abdication on April 30, 2019, officials said Thursday. (Jiji)
Music schools in Japan on Thursday filed for Cultural Affairs Agency Commissioner Ryohei Miyata's decision instructing copyright management body JASRAC not to collect royalties from them until a court ruling over their dispute is finalized. (Jiji)