The Japan Sumo Association at an extraordinary board meeting on Wednesday put off its decision on its possible action against Takanohana, stablemaster of Takanoiwa, over former yokozuna grand champion Harumafuji's assault on the junior wrestler.

Harumafuji's stablemaster, Isegahama, resigned from the board to take responsibility for the incident.

Some in the association have rapped Takanohana, chief of the professional sumo-governing body's local tours, for failing to fulfill his responsibility of reporting to the group the assault case, which happened while wrestlers were on a regional sumo tour in late October.

At an extraordinary meeting of the yokozuna promotion council, held earlier on Wednesday, most of its members criticized Takanohana, saying that he failed to meet his responsibility as a board member of the sumo association.

The board of the association has received a final report from its crisis management committee on the investigation of the assault case. But it refrained from making a decision on its action against Takanohana, because the committee has still been unable to interview the stablemaster.

元横綱・日馬富士による傷害事件を巡って日本相撲協会は、臨時の理事会を開いて横綱・白鵬らを減給にするなど関係者の処分を発表しました。 日本相撲協会によりますと、八角理事長は残る任期3カ月の報酬を返上するとしました。また、元横綱・日馬富士の師匠の伊勢ケ浜親方は理事を辞任しました。