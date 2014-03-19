When Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana visited Japan in May 1986, a trip to watch professional sumo matches was included in their itinerary following a strong request from the princess, declassified diplomatic documents showed Wednesday.
During their stay in Japan, the royal couple visited the Ryogoku Kokugikan sumo hall in Tokyo on May 11, 1986, the opening day of the summer grand tournament and watched four matches, including the final bout of the day.
The prince and princess later met with sumo wrestlers Onokuni, who held the sport's second-highest rank of ozeki at the time, and Konishiki, in the third rank of sekiwake, two of the largest wrestlers. Onokuni was later promoted to the top rank of yokozuna, while Konishiki became ozeki.
When Princess Diana visited Canada before her trip to Japan, she told the Japanese consul-general in Vancouver that her earnest wish to watch sumo was about to be fulfilled, adding that she was looking forward to seeing the traditional sport in Japan, according to the documents.
Confessing that she still had difficulty using chopsticks, she joked that she was thinking of visiting Japan with a knife and a fork in her handbag, the documents showed.
Japanese births are expected to total 941,000 in 2017, the lowest tally in statistics going back to 1899, likely resulting in a natural decline in population by more than 400,000 as deaths mark a postwar peak. (Nikkei)
The Japanese government is considering making the Dec. 23 national holiday, the birthday of Emperor Akihito, a normal day after his planned abdication on April 30, 2019, officials said Thursday. (Jiji)
Music schools in Japan on Thursday filed for Cultural Affairs Agency Commissioner Ryohei Miyata's decision instructing copyright management body JASRAC not to collect royalties from them until a court ruling over their dispute is finalized. (Jiji)