An 8-year-old girl suffered major facial injuries after a man stopped her on the street and sprayed her face with a liquid in Tanabe City, Wakayama Prefecture, police said.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The girl was on her way home from school when an unidentified man got out of a car and asked her for directions, Fuji TV reported. The man suddenly pulled out a can and sprayed the girl’s face with a liquid before fleeing the scene.

A passerby saw the girl crying and contacted her school, which then called her parents and police.

Police said the girl suffered major skin inflammation and was taken to a hospital for treatment. According to doctors, it will take approximately three weeks for her to recover. Police did not say what the liquid was.

The man remains at large. According to the girl, he was wearing glasses, but she was unable to give a more detailed description, police said.

和歌山県田辺市で男が下校中の児童の顔にスプレーを掛けて逃走した事件で、スプレーは刺激性の強い液体とみられることが分かりました。 19日午後3時すぎ、田辺市上芳養の県道で、男が1人で下校中の8歳の女の子に突然、スプレーで液体を吹き掛けて車で逃走しました。