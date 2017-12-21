Japanese births are expected to total 941,000 in 2017, the lowest tally in statistics going back to 1899, likely resulting in a natural decline in population by more than 400,000 as deaths mark a postwar peak. (Nikkei)
The Japanese government is considering making the Dec. 23 national holiday, the birthday of Emperor Akihito, a normal day after his planned abdication on April 30, 2019, officials said Thursday. (Jiji)
Music schools in Japan on Thursday filed for Cultural Affairs Agency Commissioner Ryohei Miyata's decision instructing copyright management body JASRAC not to collect royalties from them until a court ruling over their dispute is finalized. (Jiji)