Police in Tokyo say a man died after being rescued from a charred men's room at the head office of a major business newspaper.

Firefighters rushed to the office of Nihon Keizai Shimbun, or Nikkei, on Thursday morning after receiving a call that a fire broke out there.

The fire started in the men's toilet on the second floor of the 31-story building and was extinguished about one hour later.

The building is located at the heart of the business district of the city.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police say the man, found lying in one of the stalls, was taken to a hospital and died.

A janitor told police that she heard an explosion in the stall shortly before the fire broke out.