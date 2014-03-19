Music schools in Japan on Thursday filed for Cultural Affairs Agency Commissioner Ryohei Miyata's decision instructing copyright management body JASRAC not to collect royalties from them until a court ruling over their dispute is finalized.
The petition was submitted by a group working to protect music education, which comprises Yamaha Music Foundation, an affiliate of major Japanese musical instruments maker Yamaha Corp. <7951>, and other music school operators opposed to the plan by the Japanese Society for Rights of Authors, Composers and Publishers.
This is the first petition seeking a judgment by the head of the agency under the copyright management business law.
Later in the day, the agency accepted the application from the group of music school operators, and the commissioner referred the matter to the Council for Cultural Affairs. Also on Thursday, JASRAC put on hold its plan to start next month to collect copyright fees from the music school operators.
Under the law, copyright fee collection must not start before a judgment by the commissioner is made. According to officials of the agency, Miyata's decision on the case is expected to be made after the turn of the year.
Japanese births are expected to total 941,000 in 2017, the lowest tally in statistics going back to 1899, likely resulting in a natural decline in population by more than 400,000 as deaths mark a postwar peak. (Nikkei)
The Japanese government is considering making the Dec. 23 national holiday, the birthday of Emperor Akihito, a normal day after his planned abdication on April 30, 2019, officials said Thursday. (Jiji)
Music schools in Japan on Thursday filed for Cultural Affairs Agency Commissioner Ryohei Miyata's decision instructing copyright management body JASRAC not to collect royalties from them until a court ruling over their dispute is finalized. (Jiji)