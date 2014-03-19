Music schools in Japan on Thursday filed for Cultural Affairs Agency Commissioner Ryohei Miyata's decision instructing copyright management body JASRAC not to collect royalties from them until a court ruling over their dispute is finalized.

The petition was submitted by a group working to protect music education, which comprises Yamaha Music Foundation, an affiliate of major Japanese musical instruments maker Yamaha Corp. <7951>, and other music school operators opposed to the plan by the Japanese Society for Rights of Authors, Composers and Publishers.

This is the first petition seeking a judgment by the head of the agency under the copyright management business law.

Later in the day, the agency accepted the application from the group of music school operators, and the commissioner referred the matter to the Council for Cultural Affairs. Also on Thursday, JASRAC put on hold its plan to start next month to collect copyright fees from the music school operators.

Under the law, copyright fee collection must not start before a judgment by the commissioner is made. According to officials of the agency, Miyata's decision on the case is expected to be made after the turn of the year.

JASRAC（日本音楽著作権協会）による音楽教室での著作権料の徴収を巡り、来年1月からの徴収は先送りされることになりました。 JASRACは、来年1月から音楽教室での演奏について著作権料を徴収すると文化庁に届け出ています。