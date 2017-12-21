Roppongi barman accused of stealing garbage truck not prosecuted
tokyoreporter.com -- Dec 22
Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a barman in the Roppongi entertainment area of Minato Ward for allegedly stealing a waste collection truck earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network

On Wednesday, prosecutors at the Tokyo District Court dropped the case against Shunsuke Honma, a 23-year-old resident of Edogawa Ward, who allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat of the vehicle while it was stopped on a road in the district and drove off on July 28 at around 7:50 a.m.

A reason for the non-prosecution was not disclosed.

Honma, who was accused of theft, admitted to the allegations upon his arrest. “Since the morning trains are crowded, it was too much of a bother,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the regular driver of the truck left the cab with the engine running when Honma took the wheel. The suspect drove the vehicle for about 2 kilometers to the front of JR Shimbashi Station before abandoning it. He then walked in the direction of Ginza.

Two hours before the incident, Honma was drinking in a bar in Roppongi. Between that time and the alleged theft, he was seen pulling open doors of multiple vehicles in security camera footage, police said.

At a parking lot, he asked another driver of a waste collection truck if he could take him to the Kachidoki area of Chuo Ward.

