A 17-year-old boy died after being hit by a hammer thrown by another student practising the hammer throw on school grounds in Fujioka, Gunma Prefecture, on Wednesday night.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at Fujioka Chuo High School, Fuji TV reported. The student threw the iron hammer, which weighs about four kilograms, beyond the protective net. It flew for about 50 meters and hit the head of Kazuha Ohiro, a member of the school soccer club.
The soccer field and track and field area are next to each other on the school grounds. Ohiro was cleaning up the area when he was hit. He was taken to hospital where he died just after 8 p.m.
