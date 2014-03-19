A 17-year-old boy died after being hit by a hammer thrown by another student practising the hammer throw on school grounds in Fujioka, Gunma Prefecture, on Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at Fujioka Chuo High School, Fuji TV reported. The student threw the iron hammer, which weighs about four kilograms, beyond the protective net. It flew for about 50 meters and hit the head of Kazuha Ohiro, a member of the school soccer club.

The soccer field and track and field area are next to each other on the school grounds. Ohiro was cleaning up the area when he was hit. He was taken to hospital where he died just after 8 p.m.

陸上競技のハンマー投げに使うハンマー。重さは約4キロ。このようなハンマーが頭に直撃して、部活動中の高校生が死亡した。 群馬県藤岡市の藤岡中央高校。陸上部の部活動中に事故は起きた。