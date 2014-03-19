Japanese births are expected to total 941,000 in 2017, the lowest tally in statistics going back to 1899, likely resulting in a natural decline in population by more than 400,000 as deaths mark a postwar peak.

The numbers out Friday from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare show that births will likely fall short of 1 million for a second straight year, following the 976,978 of 2016. The ministry sees fewer women of childbearing age, 25 to 39 years old, as a major culprit. Japan must create an environment conducive to having children, it said.

The ministry also compared birthrates of nine countries, including Japan. The U.S. logged 12.4 births per 1,000 people in 2015, against 12 for the U.K. and 11.8 for France and Sweden. Japan came in last in 2017 at 7.5.

Meanwhile, the death count is seen growing 36,000 on the year to 1,344,000. Japan has seen 10.8 deaths per 1,000 people in 2017, second only to Germany's 11.4 in 2015.

Deaths will exceed births for an 11th straight year. The gap topped 100,000 in 2010 and 200,000 in 2011, ballooning to 330,770 in 2016. It is seen widening to 403,000 in 2017 to hit 400,000 for the first time as Japan's population decline becomes more severe than ever.

今年、生まれた赤ちゃんは推計94万人で2年連続で過去最少を更新しました。 厚生労働省の推計によりますと、今年に生まれた赤ちゃんは94万1000人で去年から約3万6000人減少しました。1899年に統計を取り始めてから最少となっています。