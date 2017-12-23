Emperor Akihito turns 84
Japan's Emperor Akihito turned 84 on Saturday.

Before his birthday, the Emperor spoke to reporters at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

He referred to his abdication date, which has been scheduled for April 30, 2019.

He said he is sincerely grateful for the numerous people who have worked hard on the abdication issue and considered it from various viewpoints.

He said during the remainder of his days in an active role, he hopes to work with the relevant people to prepare for the succession into the next era, while fulfilling his duties as the symbol of the nation.

The Emperor reflected upon his visit to the areas in Fukuoka and Oita prefectures which sustained major damage from torrential downpours in July.

He said the severe extent of the damage that he viewed from his car reminded him of the terrifying force of nature. He said he was heartened by the victims who helped each other to rebuild while suffering deep grief.

The Emperor spoke about his meeting with the residents of Kuchino-erabu-jima Island when he visited remote islands in Kagoshima prefecture last month.

All the island's residents had to evacuate their homes after a volcanic eruption in 2015.

He said the islanders lived as evacuees with the help of the people of Yakushima Island.

He said he is happy that many of them are now back in Kuchino-erabu and have returned to their previous lives while engaging in rebuilding efforts.

天皇陛下は23日に84歳の誕生日を迎えられました。会見では、再来年4月30日の退位までに次の時代への継承の準備を進めていきたいと述べられました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
