People in a town in Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, that got up early enough on Friday were treated to the sight of the sun rising over the peak of Mount Fuji.

About 100 photography enthusiasts braved sub-zero temperatures as they waited through the pre-dawn hours at a park in Fujikawa Town to enjoy the spectacle known as "Diamond Fuji."

The phenomenon occurs when the sunrise or sunset lines up with the peak, and the sun shines like a diamond.

People were busy snapping photos when the sun began to appear over the peak at around 7:20 AM.

A man from Yokohama said he has taken photos of "Diamond Fuji" at sunset, but that the sunrise is more beautiful.

A woman from Tokyo said she was very excited to see it.

"Diamond Fuji" can be observed from the town from mid-December through around New Year's Day.