A group of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed boosting consumer spending by extending the operations of entertainment and cultural facilities and train and bus services deeper into the night. (Jiji)
Some local elementary school children were invited to meet Xiang Xiang at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo on Monday, one day before the female giant panda cub is put on public display for the first time since her birth a little more than six months ago. (Jiji)
A ski resort opened in western Japan's Hyogo Prefecture on Saturday, with its operator and the local government saying it is the country's first new facility to be opened to skiers and snowboarders in 14 years. (Japan Today)
Local restaurants, souvenir shops and even some temples and shrines are hoping to cater to foreign guests with an international custom yet to be adopted in Japan: letting customers pay their bills with credit cards instead of cash. (Japan Today)