A pet food industry survey on Friday showed that the estimated number of cats kept as pets in Japan exceeded that for dogs in 2017 for the first time since the survey began in 1994.

The Japan Pet Food Association published the results of the latest survey ahead of the Year of the Dog in the 12-year Chinese zodiac cycle next year.

According to this year's survey, the number of pet dogs in Japan fell by 436,000 from the previous year to 8.92 million, while the figure for cats rose by 217,000 to 9,526,000.

The number of pet cats has been generally flat in recent years, but the total for dogs has been on the decline, said an official of the association, comprising 94 member companies, including pet food makers.

The decrease in pet dogs possibly reflects an increase in single and double income households, because dog owners need to take them for walks, the official said.