The welfare ministry said Friday that 67 pct of all households on welfare in Japan will see cuts in livelihood aid chiefly to cover food and utility costs, starting from October 2018.

Of the single-member households on welfare, which account for some 80 pct of all welfare recipient families, 78 pct will face aid cuts.

The ministry reviews the standard amounts of the livelihood aid every five years. In deciding the cuts, the ministry took into account consumption spending at low-income families not on welfare.

The cuts, to be implemented in stages and completed in October 2020, is expected to save a total of 21 billion yen in welfare costs borne by the central and local governments.

The ministry set the maximum margin of cut at 5 pct, taking into account the negative effects on recipients' lives.