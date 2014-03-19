Preservation and repair work for 1,001 statues of thousand-armed Kannon Bodhisattva at the Sanjusangendo Buddhist hall in Kyoto, western Japan, has been completed.
The last set of statues that have undergone overhaul were installed at the hall, a popular sightseeing spot, on Friday.
It took 45 years for all statues, designated as important cultural properties, to be repaired, with each of them taken out of the hall in turns.
The preservation and repair work started in fiscal 1973, using the Cultural Affairs Agency's subsidy program for such properties and national treasures. After an annual pace of 15 to 30 statues, about 40 have been repaired every year since 2013.
The work mainly involved cleaning up the dust and preventing the gold foil from coming off the statues, the oldest ones of which are from the late years of the Heian period (794 to around 1185).
A group of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed boosting consumer spending by extending the operations of entertainment and cultural facilities and train and bus services deeper into the night. (Jiji)
Some local elementary school children were invited to meet Xiang Xiang at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo on Monday, one day before the female giant panda cub is put on public display for the first time since her birth a little more than six months ago. (Jiji)
A ski resort opened in western Japan's Hyogo Prefecture on Saturday, with its operator and the local government saying it is the country's first new facility to be opened to skiers and snowboarders in 14 years. (Japan Today)
Local restaurants, souvenir shops and even some temples and shrines are hoping to cater to foreign guests with an international custom yet to be adopted in Japan: letting customers pay their bills with credit cards instead of cash. (Japan Today)