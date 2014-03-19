Preservation and repair work for 1,001 statues of thousand-armed Kannon Bodhisattva at the Sanjusangendo Buddhist hall in Kyoto, western Japan, has been completed.

The last set of statues that have undergone overhaul were installed at the hall, a popular sightseeing spot, on Friday.

It took 45 years for all statues, designated as important cultural properties, to be repaired, with each of them taken out of the hall in turns.

The preservation and repair work started in fiscal 1973, using the Cultural Affairs Agency's subsidy program for such properties and national treasures. After an annual pace of 15 to 30 statues, about 40 have been repaired every year since 2013.

The work mainly involved cleaning up the dust and preventing the gold foil from coming off the statues, the oldest ones of which are from the late years of the Heian period (794 to around 1185).