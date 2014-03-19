Five bicycles were torched one after the other during a one-hour period early Sunday in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture.
According to police, a passerby noticed a bike on fire in a parking lot outside an apartment building at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Fuji TV reported. About 20 minutes later, four other bicycles in a nearby condo parking space were also set alight.
Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and spot the person or persons responsible.
