Five bicycles were torched one after the other during a one-hour period early Sunday in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture.

According to police, a passerby noticed a bike on fire in a parking lot outside an apartment building at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Fuji TV reported. About 20 minutes later, four other bicycles in a nearby condo parking space were also set alight.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and spot the person or persons responsible.

24日未明、埼玉県八潮市で駐輪場の自転車などが燃える不審火が1時間ほどの間に5件、相次ぎました。警察は連続放火の疑いがあるとみて調べています。 午前2時すぎ、八潮市大瀬にあるマンションの駐輪場で、自転車1台が燃えているのを通行人が発見しました。