5 bicycles torched in succession in Saitama
Japan Today -- Dec 25
Five bicycles were torched one after the other during a one-hour period early Sunday in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture.

According to police, a passerby noticed a bike on fire in a parking lot outside an apartment building at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Fuji TV reported. About 20 minutes later, four other bicycles in a nearby condo parking space were also set alight.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and spot the person or persons responsible.

24日未明、埼玉県八潮市で駐輪場の自転車などが燃える不審火が1時間ほどの間に5件、相次ぎました。警察は連続放火の疑いがあるとみて調べています。　午前2時すぎ、八潮市大瀬にあるマンションの駐輪場で、自転車1台が燃えているのを通行人が発見しました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
Dec 25
Dec 23
Emperor Akihito turns 84
Japan's Emperor Akihito turned 84 on Saturday. (NHK)
Dec 23
Japan's births to plumb a record low in 2017
Japanese births are expected to total 941,000 in 2017, the lowest tally in statistics going back to 1899, likely resulting in a natural decline in population by more than 400,000 as deaths mark a postwar peak. (Nikkei)
Dec 23
Aid to be cut for 67 pct of Japanese households on welfare
The welfare ministry said Friday that 67 pct of all households on welfare in Japan will see cuts in livelihood aid chiefly to cover food and utility costs, starting from October 2018. (Jiji)
Dec 23
Number of cats as pets exceeds dogs in Japan
A pet food industry survey on Friday showed that the estimated number of cats kept as pets in Japan exceeded that for dogs in 2017 for the first time since the survey began in 1994. (Jiji)
Dec 23
Repair of 1,000 noted Buddhist statues in Kyoto completed
Preservation and repair work for 1,001 statues of thousand-armed Kannon Bodhisattva at the Sanjusangendo Buddhist hall in Kyoto, western Japan, has been completed. (Jiji)
Dec 23
The 'Diamond Fuji' spectacle
People in a town in Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, that got up early enough on Friday were treated to the sight of the sun rising over the peak of Mount Fuji. (NHK)
Dec 22
Japan may cancel Dec. 23 holiday after emperor abdicates
The Japanese government is considering making the Dec. 23 national holiday, the birthday of Emperor Akihito, a normal day after his planned abdication on April 30, 2019, officials said Thursday. (Jiji)
Dec 22
One dead in fire at Nikkei newspaper
Police in Tokyo say a man died after being rescued from a charred men's room at the head office of a major business newspaper. (NHK)
Dec 22
17-year-old boy dies after being hit on head in hammer throw accident on school grounds
A 17-year-old boy died after being hit by a hammer thrown by another student practising the hammer throw on school grounds in Fujioka, Gunma Prefecture, on Wednesday night. (Japan Today)