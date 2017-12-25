Saitama: Man, 92, kills son with hammer
tokyoreporter.com -- Dec 25
Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 92-year-old man for allegedly killing his son with a hammer at their residence in Fukaya City on Saturday, reports Fuji News Network

At around 5 p.m., Ichiro Tajima allegedly beat his son, 65-year-old Eiichi, in the head at the entrance of their residence, located Hataracho area. A person in the neighborhood then alerted emergency services.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene transported the victim to a hospital where he was confirmed dead about three hours later.

Tajima, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. "The way he lives has become unreasonable," the suspect told the Fukaya Police Station.

According to police, Eiichi arrived home drunk and collapsed at the doorway before he was attacked by his father.

Tajima and his son were the only occupants of the residence, police said. In May of last year, the suspect contacted police about trouble between himself and his son.

Police are investigating whether to change the charges to murder.

埼玉県深谷市で92歳の父親が長男をハンマーで殴って死なせた事件で、父親は長男の「生活態度が許せなかった」と説明していることが分かりました。　田嶋市郎容疑者は23日午後5時ごろ、深谷市の自宅で無職の長男・栄一さん（65）の頭をハンマーで数回殴り、殺そうとした疑いで逮捕されました。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
