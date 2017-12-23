Gang of 4 suspected of groping woman on Saikyo Line not prosecuted
tokyoreporter.com -- Dec 25
Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of four men over the alleged molestation of a woman inside a train carriage in Tokyo earlier this year, reports NHK.

On July 19 at just past 7:00 p.m., Yusuke Saito and his three cohorts allegedly probed their fingers inside the underwear of the woman, a female office worker aged in her 20s, inside a carriage of the JR Saikyo Line as it traveled between Ikebukuro and Itabashi stations.

On Thursday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office announced the non-prosecution of the four suspects, who were accused of indecent assault.

A reason for the non-prosecution was not given. However, investigative sources said that three of the four suspects reached an out-of-court settlement with the victim. For the fourth suspect, there was insufficient evidence against him, according to the sources.

Upon his arrest, Saito admitted to the allegations, telling police, "To watch other passengers touch [the woman] got me excited, making me want to touch [her]." Two other suspects also admitted to the charges, while the fourth told police that he was present but could not reach the woman.

According to police, the four suspects were not acquainted prior to the incident. They are believed to have committed the alleged crime together after communicating on an internet bulletin board site where persons post messages about molesting women on trains.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
MORE NEWS
Dec 23
Japan's births to plumb a record low in 2017
Japanese births are expected to total 941,000 in 2017, the lowest tally in statistics going back to 1899, likely resulting in a natural decline in population by more than 400,000 as deaths mark a postwar peak. (Nikkei)
Dec 23
Aid to be cut for 67 pct of Japanese households on welfare
The welfare ministry said Friday that 67 pct of all households on welfare in Japan will see cuts in livelihood aid chiefly to cover food and utility costs, starting from October 2018. (Jiji)
Dec 23
Number of cats as pets exceeds dogs in Japan
A pet food industry survey on Friday showed that the estimated number of cats kept as pets in Japan exceeded that for dogs in 2017 for the first time since the survey began in 1994. (Jiji)
Dec 23
Repair of 1,000 noted Buddhist statues in Kyoto completed
Preservation and repair work for 1,001 statues of thousand-armed Kannon Bodhisattva at the Sanjusangendo Buddhist hall in Kyoto, western Japan, has been completed. (Jiji)
Dec 23
The 'Diamond Fuji' spectacle
People in a town in Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, that got up early enough on Friday were treated to the sight of the sun rising over the peak of Mount Fuji. (NHK)