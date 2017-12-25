Weather officials are advising caution as rapidly developing low pressure systems are bringing strong winds and snow to northern Japan and other areas.

They say some areas may see blizzard conditions.

A gust of more than 120 kilometers an hour was recorded in Mashike Town in Hokkaido Monday afternoon.

The 2 low pressure systems near Japan are expected to combine into one, and grow stronger over waters north of Hokkaido on Monday evening. Cold air mass will stay over northern Japan through Thursday, bringing strong winds with snow to especially the Sea of Japan side.

Up to 40 centimeters of snow is expected in some areas of Hokkaido and the Tohoku region.

The Meteorological Agency has warned of winds of up to around 100 kilometers an hour through Tuesday over Hokkaido and Tohoku.

It has also warned of rough seas and high waves.

急激に発達した爆弾低気圧がクリスマスに暴風雪をもたらしている。台風並みの暴風が吹き、建物が倒れるなどの被害が相次いでいる。 不気味に響く風切り音。その風が飛ばしたのか。25日午前9時前、26メートルを超す風が吹いた仙台市。頑丈に見える建物の屋根は大きく剥がされ、ひしゃげた。