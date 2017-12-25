Weather officials are advising caution as rapidly developing low pressure systems are bringing strong winds and snow to northern Japan and other areas.
They say some areas may see blizzard conditions.
A gust of more than 120 kilometers an hour was recorded in Mashike Town in Hokkaido Monday afternoon.
The 2 low pressure systems near Japan are expected to combine into one, and grow stronger over waters north of Hokkaido on Monday evening. Cold air mass will stay over northern Japan through Thursday, bringing strong winds with snow to especially the Sea of Japan side.
Up to 40 centimeters of snow is expected in some areas of Hokkaido and the Tohoku region.
The Meteorological Agency has warned of winds of up to around 100 kilometers an hour through Tuesday over Hokkaido and Tohoku.
A man and woman who were arrested after the death of their 33-year-old daughter confessed they confined her to a tiny room for around 15 years due to a mental illness they say made her violent, police sources said Monday. (Japan Today)
Police in Minoh, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old woman, her 24-year-old common-law husband and his 20-year-old male friend on suspicion of killing the woman's four-year-old son. (Japan Today)
The Japanese economy has been recovering moderately since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's second administration was launched in December 2012, with a gleam of hope now seen for pulling out of deflation. (Jiji)
The Japanese government has decided to allow families of gambling addicts to restrict their kin from using public gambling facilities and online betting. The move comes as Japan prepares to legalize casinos. (NHK)
NTT Docomo on Monday announced its Japan Welcome SIM TM series will introduce Plan 0 to allow overseas visitors in Japan to access the Internet for free via the Docomo mobile network, from Tuesday. The free service will initially be available in Hokkaido and Niigata prefectures, after which other areas will be added sequentially. (Japan Today)