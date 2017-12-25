The Japanese government has decided to allow families of gambling addicts to restrict their kin from using public gambling facilities and online betting. The move comes as Japan prepares to legalize casinos.
Senior officials from ministries concerned agreed on the measure at a recent meeting to curb gambling addiction.
Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiro Sugita spoke about families affected by relatives who are diagnosed with gambling disorders or struggling with symptoms. He said gambling facilities should not allow such people to use their services.
The officials agreed to call on public gambling providers to limit access of addicts if members of their families make the request. They include horse racing, cycle races and "pachinko" parlors.
The measures will involve banning sales of betting tickets and refusing entry to outlets.
In response, the Japan Racing Association will begin suspending gambling addicts from betting online starting on Thursday.
A similar measure is to be taken at bicycle and motorbike racing next April.
The government plans to call on casino operators to follow suit after passage of a bill to introduce facilities called integrated resorts that include casinos.
